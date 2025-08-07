Everton face Newcastle threat in pursuit of £50m priority target – sources

Everton are in danger of missing out on the signing of Tyler Dibling, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United now showing interest, as Southampton’s strong stance on the winger is revealed.

Dibling emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League last season. As Southampton got relegated to the Championship, the winger shone with his performances for Saints and his ability to hold his own against the big boys in the English top flight.

The 19-year-old scored four goals and gave three assists in 38 appearances for Southampton in the 2024/25 campaign.

Dibling played predominantly as a right-winger for Southampton, with then Saints manager Russell Martin also using the teenager as an attacking midfielder and centre-forward.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are keen on a summer deal for Dibling, but the Toffees are curretly unable to agree on a price with Southampton.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton have already had two offers for the England Under-21 international turned down by the Saints.

However, the Toffees are still in contact with Southampton over the signing of Dibling before the summer transfer window closes, with manager David Moyes having identified the youngster as a priority target.

Everton, though, are now facing competition from two other Premier League clubs for the services of Dibling.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are also following the situation of Dibling closely and continue to monitor developments.

Newcastle have recently made early contact for Dibling, although talks remain at a very preliminary stage.

Southampton stance on Tyler Dibling – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Southampton are demanding £50million for Dibling.

Everton are not willing to pay that sum and consider it too high.

Internal discussions are ongoing as the Merseyside club decide their next steps.

In the meantime, Everton have started to explore other options, including Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

However, this move is also seen as complicated, mainly due to the English winger’s high wages.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has also reported that Grealish favours Tottenham over Everton.

Dibling remains a priority target for Everton, who have been the most active club so far in trying to sign him.

The player himself is keen on a return to the Premier League, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem with any of the interested clubs.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Dibling is training alone and has told Southampton that he wants to leave and wants to move to Everton.

For now, Southampton are standing firm on their valuation, also leveraging the growing interest from several clubs, but the situation around Dibling could evolve quickly in the coming days.

