Everton confirm Chelsea forward signing but Crystal Palace deal ‘off’

Everton have completed the signing of promising winger Tyrique George from Chelsea, though a second transfer involving Crystal Palace has reportedly collapsed.

George is highly rated by Chelsea, but he feels his long-term future is away from Stamford Bridge given the fierce competition for places at the west London club. The England U21 international has managed three goals and one assist in 11 appearances for Chelsea this season after moves to Fulham and Roma fell through last summer.

Our Everton expert Harry Watkinson revealed on Sunday that the Toffees had moved into pole position for George, as talks were ‘advancing’.

Everton have now announced George’s arrival on loan with an option to buy. He will wear the No 19 shirt on Merseyside.

George will help replace the injured Jack Grealish, and he said in his first interview as an Everton player: “I’m really excited to be here and to enjoy this massive club. I just can’t wait to get started.

“The fans here are exceptional. I know Evertonians are really passionate. They like hard work – and that’s what I’m going to show. I want to be exciting and I want to impress them.

“The gaffer, David Moyes, was another reason [I wanted to join]. He’s an amazing manager who has coached so many players, like Wayne Rooney, and players like that. I’ve had a brief conversation with him and he’s an amazing person as well.

“I just want to enjoy it, learn under him and improve.”

Fellow winger Dwight McNeil had been expected to join Crystal Palace after Everton accepted their £20million bid.

Palace were looking to build on the club-record signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen, but talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook was the first to reveal McNeil’s transfer is ‘off’.

This has since been backed up by TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey, as well as BBC Sport and Ben Jacobs.

BBC Sport state that ‘the relevant paperwork was not completed in time’, despite previous suggestions that a deal sheet had been submitted.