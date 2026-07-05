Everton have fully agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Tyrique George on a permanent deal, TEAMtalk sources confirm, as David Moyes’ side prepare to approve the sale of one of their wingers to West Ham.

The Toffees secured their first big addition of the summer this week, announcing the arrival of Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough on Thursday for an initial fee of £16.5million.

Now, they are set to quickly follow the Hackney deal with the permanent signing of George, who joined Everton on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk confirmed earlier this month that George remained one of the options under consideration by Everton as they look to strengthen their wide options.

Some doubts emerged, however, when Everton decided against triggering their option to buy in their loan agreement with Chelsea, worth around £25million.

But Everton re-opened talks with Chelsea for George, and have now struck an agreement worth an initial £18million plus a further £6million in potential add-ons. The Merseysiders will therefore pay significantly less up front for the 20-year-old than if they had triggered their buy option clause.

We understand that despite not playing frequently in 2025/26, George is very highly rated at Everton. The winger enjoyed his loan spell and was keen to stay, and now he’s set to do just that.

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West Ham pushing to sign Dwight McNeil

With George’s permanent signing by Everton now imminent, the deal is likely to lead to Moyes’ side approving an exit for Dwight McNeil.

McNeil came very close to joining Crystal Palace in January before the move dramatically collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window.

TEAMtalk shared in an update on Friday how West Ham are showing interest in the 26-year-old. The Hammers have identified McNeil as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who is a top target for Manchester United.

Sources confirm that West Ham have made enquiries about a move for McNeil. No formal offer has been made yet, but Everton are open to selling the former Burnley man.

McNeil is keen on leaving Everton in pursuit of a new challenge and appears open to moving to London following his failed switch to Palace last winter.

He went through spells of being a crucial player for Everton, particularly under Sean Dyche, and played his role in the club avoiding relegation in a turbulent spell for the club.

However, with George’s permanent signing now agreed it is highly likely that McNeil will leave Everton this summer, and West Ham are currently favourites to bring him in

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