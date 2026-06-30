Everton are closing in on a permanent deal for Tyrique George

Everton are increasingly confident of securing a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Tyrique George, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Toffees are also set to sign a promising youngster from the London club.

David Moyes’ side took their first big positive step in the transfer window by agreeing a deal worth an initial £16.5million for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney on Monday. The 23-year-old’s arrival is imminent, with his medical to take place on Wednesday.

But Everton still have plenty to do. TEAMtalk has consistently reported how they are looking to bring in a new right-back, left-back, striker and winger, too.

Chelsea star George joined Everton on loan last winter. The left-winger perhaps didn’t play as frequently as he would’ve liked this season, but showed enough promise in his 11 appearances – starting in just one of those games – to leave a lasting impression on Moyes.

“We like Tyrique,” Moyes said in an interview. “We’ve enjoyed having Tyrique here – he’s been an excellent boy and his work-rate and everything has been excellent, so we’re happy with him.”

TEAMtalk confirmed earlier this month that George remained one of the options under consideration by Everton as they look to strengthen their wide options.

That was thrown into doubt, though, when it emerged that Everton had decided against triggering their option to buy in their loan agreement with Chelsea, worth around £25million. That clause expires today.

But in a significant twist, Simon Johnson and Patrick Boyland of The Athletic have revealed that Everton have now re-opened talks with Chelsea over a permanent deal for George.

“Everton have resumed talks with #CFC over signing Tyrique George,” Johnson posted on X. “Negotiations are progressing well over a permanent deal over total package worth in excess of £20m and could be concluded this week.”

It is reported that Everton will benefit from the renegotiating of the deal as they will play less up front for George, though with add-ons included the transfer could still ultimately be worth close to £25million.

With club-to-club talks progressing, George could stay at Everton for years to come.

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Everton set to sign another exciting Chelsea youngster

Everton also remain keen on keeping Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish.

The 30-year-old was one of the Toffees’ standout players before he suffered a serious foot injury in January, which ended his season.

However, Grealish has enjoyed his time with Everton and remained with the Merseyside club for his recovery.

Everton won’t trigger their £50million option to sign Grealish permanently. However, TEAMtalk revealed in April that Everton are ‘confident’ of retaining Grealish, either on a second loan deal, or for a cut-price transfer fee.

Talks over Grealish’s future are expected to ramp up in the near future, but we understand he is open to staying with the Toffees if an agreement can be reached.

Meanwhile, respected reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Everton are set to sign 16-year-old Chelsea midfielder Arthur Barratt on a permanent deal.

“Everton are set to sign Chelsea academy product Arthur Barratt, fee agreed for a permanent transfer,” Romano posted on X.

“The 2009 born midfielder had interest from several other PL clubs, but #EFC see him as an important investment in their strategy to secure young talents.”

Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, made clear when taking over the club that strengthening their youth ranks is a top priority, and the deal for Barratt is evidence of that.

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