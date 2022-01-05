Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has told Everton to avoid selling a player to fellow Premier League side Burnley this month.

Everton’s lavish spending in recent years led many to suggest they would have to sell before being able to sign anyone in January. But that has not been the case, with their first two dealings being new arrivals.

Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko joined from Dynamo Kyiv for £17million on New Year’s Day.

Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson soon became their second new signing. The Toffees agreed an £11.5m fee with Rangers, with the 20-year-old penning a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

One man who has been tipped to leave Rafa Benitez’s side is central defender Mason Holgate.

According to Football Insider, the player is free to leave Merseyside as Everton will listen to offers for him.

The news prompted Burnley to register their interest. A source claims the Clarets want to sign Holgate amid uncertainty over James Tarkowski and Ben Mee’s futures.

However, Agbonlahor reckons Everton should keep Holgate around. During an interview with Football Insider, he said: “He hasn’t played much recently but he is one that I would keep.

Philippe Coutinho backed to succeed at Everton Pundit Kevin Campbell has backed Philippe Coutinho to succeed at Everton, should he join the Toffees

“I’m not sure what sort of money you would get for him. He’s a player that I like.

“Maybe Everton think he’s not going to play so they can use that money elsewhere.”

Holgate has made 10 appearances so far this season, including eight in the Premier League. He is having to compete with Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey for a starting spot under Benitez.

Colombia international Yerry Mina is also in the squad. However, the 27-year-old has struggled with injuries this term. He is hoping to return when Leicester visit Goodison Park on Tuesday January 11.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in strong position to sign star AC Milan duo

Everton legend joins board

Meanwhile, Everton have brought club legend Graeme Sharp into the boardroom as a non-executive director to help with their football strategy.

Following former director of football Marcel Brands’ exit in December, Everton began a strategic review of the club’s operations.

As a result, former Toffees player Sharp will become a key figure in the decision-making process.

The 61-year-old told Everton’s official website: “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and take my responsibility as a custodian of our great Club very seriously.”

Sharp played 447 times for the club between 1980 and 1991. He will keep his role as Everton’s first Players’ Life President.

READ MORE: New challenge to Chelsea as Prem rival makes contact for top target; Newcastle ruled out