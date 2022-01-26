Everton manager candidate Vitor Pereira claims fans ‘cannot judge’ him before his potential arrival at Goodison Park, amid supporter protests.

The 53-year-old has had two interviews with Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and has reportedly impressed him. Moshiri now wants Pereira to replace Rafa Benitez, following the Spaniard’s sacking on January 16.

Pereira is not the only man on Everton’s radar, as they are also looking at former England stars Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

But the Portuguese, who has managed Porto and Fenerbahce during a varied career, is the frontrunner to take the reins.

However, not all Everton fans are ready to back Pereira, should his appointment go ahead.

The Daily Mail reveal someone has spray-painted ‘Pereira out, Lampard in’ on a wall at the club’s ground.

In a separate report, they claim Pereira is now considering pulling out of the managerial race.

Vitor Pereira responds to fan uproar

Pereira himself has now responded to the protests, in a surprising turn of events.

When asked if the graffiti message had hurt him, Pereira told Sky Sports: “Of course. This is the first time in my career I have seen this kind of thing, I’ve never had these comments about me.

“I think these critics are not directed at me. It is the environment now as the club is not in a good position and the supporters are passionate – and this passion is the power of the club.

“They don’t know me, my work or me as a person or my CV. I don’t take it as a personal attack. I work in a lot of countries, different clubs, at different levels, and we got several titles but before you start work you don’t know the person and you cannot judge.

“But I understand the feelings of the supporters because, in the last few years, the club didn’t get good results and it is normal they are not happy.”

When quizzed on the turmoil surrounding the club, and whether it had put him off, Pereira added: “This is something I cannot control.”

Portuguese provides credentials

The manager, who has also spent time at Olympiacos and 1860 Munich, went on to talk about his credentials.

“What I want to tell you is all of my career I work under pressure, I worked at clubs where we cannot draw one game,” he said.

“For a manager the pressure must be the source to be at the best level. The pressure about the decision is something I cannot control.

“What I felt in the meetings was they were very positive with the interviews. I think they were enthusiastic what I proposed to them.

“I did my work and now the decision is not controlled by me. They have other candidates and this is a time for decisions. I just wait for the decision, be calm. I will move forward with my life and if they want me they must call me.

“Otherwise it is ‘Thank you very much and it was a pleasure to be here’.”

