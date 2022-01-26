Vitor Pereira is still reportedly the leading candidate to become the new permanent Everton manager amid earlier claims of a Toffees change of heart.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is narrowing down the search for his sixth appointment in six years. While Rafael Benitez lasted only half a season in the dugout, he is not the only failed Everton manager of late.

In fact, Marco Silva and Ronald Koeman have also come and gone without truly stamping their mark on the club.

As such, if the decision which led to Benitez’s appointment was crucial, this latest crossroads is even more so.

Portuguese manager Pereira has been the standout candidate for Everton, but reports have nevertheless claimed of doubts from Moshiri.

Reports initially revealed that Pereira, who was most recently in charge of Fenerbahce, impressed in his interview with Everton.

Thereafter, though, the Daily Mirror claimed that Moshiri’s chief ally Alisher Usmanov had persuaded Moshiri about concerns over the 53-year-old’s record.

Nevertheless, the Daily Telegraph now reports that Pereira remains the frontrunner for Everton in their manager search.

The newspaper, though, claims that the Toffees have endured an ‘erratic’ and ‘haphazard’ recruitment process – in the same fashion as Benitez’s arrival.

Not only is Everton’s latest manager search crucial for the club’s reputation but also for the reality of their situation.

They have won just two Premier League games since September 25, at which point they were in and around the top-four hunt.

Now, though, the Toffees sit 16th, four points off the relegation places. What’s more, they face 18th-placed Newcastle in their next league game.

Everton still have Pereira alternatives

As for who else Everton could appoint than Pereira, Derby County’s Wayne Rooney is one candidate still in the discussion.

However, amid Derby being in administration, talks with the ex-Everton player will prove difficult.

Elsewhere, former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac is also reportedly in the frame.

However, Moshiri is eager to get someone in sooner rather than later. As it stands, Duncan Ferguson is in interim charge.