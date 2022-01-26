Vitor Pereira is seriously considering removing himself as an Everton manager candidate following fan protests, according to a report.

The Toffees’ search for a new boss after Rafael Benitez’s departure has stepped up in recent days. While Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are candidates in the background, Pereira has emerged as the frontrunner.

Indeed, the 53-year-old, who most recently managed Fenerbahce, reportedly impressed in his Everton interview.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri subsequently pushed ahead with trying to install him in the dugout. That is despite club investor Alisher Usmanov raising concerns about Pereira’s record.

As links with the Portuguese have become more concrete, so the anger from some fans towards the move has increased.

In fact, the Daily Mail carried pictures of fans graffitiing the words ‘Pereira out, Lampard in’ on a wall at Goodison Park.

The newspaper has revealed in another report that Pereira is now considering pulling out of the Everton managerial race.

The coach supposedly told the source that he feels saddened at the way some supporters have treated him without knowing him – and before having a go at the job.

Rooney and Lampard to be interviewed for Everton job Everton are looking for their new manager with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard set to be interviewed for the position

The frustration from fans has reached boiling point after a series of ultimately failed managerial appointments in recent years.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez was the fifth manager to get the sack from Everton since 2016. Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and Marco Silva suffered the same fate.

Carlo Ancelotti also spent one season in charge, but he left of his own accord to return to Real Madrid.

Benitez started the latest Everton season strongly. However, the Toffees now sit in 16th in the Premier League table and face a crunch game against 18th-placed Newcastle next.

Everton transfer hunt continues amid Pereira situation

Amid the search for a manager, Everton are still continuing business on transfers during the January window.

Benitez signed Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi before he got the sack.

As for who else the Toffees are targeting, Juventus’ Sweden international attacker Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly on their radar.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli is also a supposed target and could leave before the cut-off on Monday.