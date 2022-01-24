Everton are edging closer to appointing Vitor Pereira as their new manager, though despite impressing Farhad Moshiri, the Portuguese should be avoided at all costs, according to one senior journalist.

Widespread reports have put 53-year-old Vitor Pereira at the front of the queue to become the next Everton manager. The Daily Mail led the way, claiming Pereira has already been interviewed. The article claimed the Portuguese ‘impressed’ Toffees chiefs, prompting a new round of talks to be scheduled.

talkSPORT backed up those claims, stating Pereira is now the ‘front-runner’ to take the reins at Goodison Park.

He is said to have made an impression on owner Farhad Moshiri during initial negotiations. As such, and via both talkSPORT and Fabrizio Romano, Periera is due in England today (Monday) for more advanced talks.

Romano tweeted the subjects of a contract and what staff he would bring are on the agenda for the meeting. While the decision is not done and dusted yet, Romano concluded today’s talks are ‘key’.

Pereira has extensive experience having managed in Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Turkey, Germany and China. His most recent job came last year with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, though Pereira was sacked after just six months.

Moshiri ready to gamble on next Everton manager

The Mail noted Everton are seeking a more left-field appointment this time round. That comes after appointing tried and trusted managers with stellar CVs has not worked out two times running.

Everton are therefore prepared to roll the dice and potentially appoint some like Pereira rather than another Carlo Ancelotti or Benitez type.

However, one senior journalist has already voiced his strong doubts as to whether Pereira would succeed on Merseyside.

The BBC’s chief football writer, Phil McNulty tweeted a damning assessment of Pereira’s abilities and suitability for the role.

It would not be an Everton managerial search without Vitor Pereira raising his head given who owner Farhad Moshiri listens to. Out of work, chequered career, no Premier League experience, huge risk – so only a fool would rule him out of. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 24, 2022

Moyes eyeing ambitious Everton raid

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly targeting a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin – though the Toffees’ valuation remains a sticking point for the Hammers.

The Sun reports that Moyes is looking to raid Everton to bring in Calvert-Lewin. The Toffees value the striker at £60m – a fee which is currently too high for West Ham.

However, if there is any indication that Everton will drop their asking price, then West Ham will be ‘right at the front of the queue’ for his signing.

Calvert-Lewin has missed large periods this season through injury. The hope for West Ham is that Everton opt to cash in to raise some transfer funds of their own.

The England striker has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but their focus is very much on Dusan Vlahovic. Having submitted an offer of £58m, plus Lucas Torreira, the Gunners are waiting to see if that deal proves successful.

