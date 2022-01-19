Premier League legend and Derby County boss Wayne Rooney should avoid the Everton job, according to former team-mate Mikael Silvestre.

Rooney, 36, became Derby manager just over a year ago, following a spell at Pride Park as a player. He has taken charge at a turbulent time given the club’s financial woes.

They are in administration and have been given a 21-point fine by the EFL. However, Rooney has been doing an inspired job to give them a chance at Championship survival.

The Rams have won four of their last five league matches and are unbeaten in that time, taking them off bottom spot. They would be 11th in the table without the points deduction, despite suffering from a transfer embargo in the summer.

Rooney is clearly gaining admirers across England for his managerial talent and a return to Everton is apparently on the cards.

According to The Telegraph, the Toffees are preparing to interview their former star about replacing Rafa Benitez. Frank Lampard is also under consideration.

But Rooney’s former Manchester United team-mate Silvestre thinks it is too early for the Englishman to manage in the Premier League. He reckons more time should be spent in the second tier, helping Rooney to further his development as a coach.

Should Everton go for stretched Martinez or green Rooney Both are good options but come with their downsides.

“Rooney isn’t ready for the Everton job – he needs more time to develop as a manager,” the former defender said (via the Daily Mail).

“He should give himself more time – opportunities like this might not ever come back, so that’s something to consider.

“It’s still early doors, he’s done a good job at Derby despite the circumstances. But my advice would be to keep learning his craft and learning about himself before going into the hot seat.

“He is a very young manager, still playing not long ago. Jobs like this will come in the future if he carries on like this because his name is huge in the Premier League.”

Wayne Rooney joined by Jose Mourinho on list

Jose Mourinho is also on Everton’s list of managerial replacements, as per Sky Sports, although they may face difficulty in prizing him away from Roma.

The legendary former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss took a new job with Roma in the summer. It marked his return to Italian football after a previous successful spell with Inter Milan.

Mourinho was given a hero’s welcome on his arrival in Rome. Although, he inherited a difficult job and it has not been plain sailing so far.

Therefore, Everton may be feeling they have an outside chance of luring him away from the pressurised environment. News emerged on Tuesday evening that Mourinho was under consideration.

However, Everton have not yet made a formal approach to Roma. And it has quickly emerged, via Sky Sports, that Mourinho would have little interest in ending his stay in Italy.

The Special One is under contract with the Giallorossi for three seasons. Having only got six months into that tenure, he is not willing to walk away now.

READ MORE: Everton give swift update on manager search after announcing caretaker boss