Everton
Premier League • England
‘We’ll see’ – Sean Dyche drops cryptic update on potential Everton signing
Everton’s financial issues are well documented after a season with two separate points deductions for breaches of Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Their takeover by 777 Partners is also in major doubt, leaving manager Sean Dyche unclear on the future and how much he can spend on improving the squad this summer.
But now the Toffees are safe from Premier League relegation, attention is turning to what will happen. Winger Jack Harrison, who has been on loan from Leeds this season, and his future are under particular scrutiny.
Harrison has played 33 games with three goals and three assists this season, but is due to return to Elland Road as things stand, with Leeds hopeful of a Premier League return via the play-offs.
The Everton boss praised Harrison’s impact, but admitted he will have to see how things go with regards to signing him permanently at Goodison Park.
“We will wait and see,” said Dyche. “The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.
“He’s done very well and his tactical understanding is excellent. Especially in two roles really, wide or in the number ten spot.
“His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there’s more with his talent as I think he’s very talented and we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. But over the season’s work, he’s done very well for us and been a very consistent performer.”
Injury blow forces Harrison out
Harrison missed Everton’s final home game of the season through injury, a victory over relegated Sheffield United, and Dyche said he is likely to have played the final match of his loan spell.
“Unfortunately, he pulled his hamstring in training the other day. He’s unlikely to make the next game, I think.
“It’s a shame because he has put a lot of effort into this season physically as much as anything. So he’s very unfortunate with that.
“It’s not too serious, but I think it’s unlikely he will make the next game.”
Should Harrison move to Everton full time, he will be at the club for their final season at Goodison Park, with their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock to be ready for the 2025-26 season.
