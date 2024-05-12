‘We’ll see’ – Sean Dyche drops cryptic update on potential Everton signing

Everton’s financial issues are well documented after a season with two separate points deductions for breaches of Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Their takeover by 777 Partners is also in major doubt, leaving manager Sean Dyche unclear on the future and how much he can spend on improving the squad this summer.

But now the Toffees are safe from Premier League relegation, attention is turning to what will happen. Winger Jack Harrison, who has been on loan from Leeds this season, and his future are under particular scrutiny.

Harrison has played 33 games with three goals and three assists this season, but is due to return to Elland Road as things stand, with Leeds hopeful of a Premier League return via the play-offs.

The Everton boss praised Harrison’s impact, but admitted he will have to see how things go with regards to signing him permanently at Goodison Park.

“We will wait and see,” said Dyche. “The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.