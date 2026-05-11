Everton’s likely failure to secure European football is set to seriously damage their hopes of landing Roma right-back Wesley Franca this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, amid rival interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Toffees were pegged back by Crystal Palace on Sunday and drew 2-2 at Selhurst Park, leaving them 10th in the Premier League table and two points away from eighth spot – which could be enough for Europa Conference League qualification.

A lack of European football next term will affect the players Everton can bring in – a significant blow as David Moyes looks to strengthen in several key areas this summer, including at right-back.

Highly-rated Brazilian Wesley has emerged as one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe following an outstanding breakthrough campaign in Serie A, following his arrival at Roma from Flamengo in 2025.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that The Friedkin Group, who own both Roma and Everton, would be open to Wesley moving within their multi-club structure, and Everton had been viewed internally as a realistic destination earlier this year.

However, with the Toffees likely missing out on qualification for Europe, the situation has become dramatically more complicated.

TEAMtalk understands those close to the player acknowledge it would now be extremely difficult to persuade Wesley to join Everton if they cannot offer European football, matching his current ambitions.

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Arsenal, Liverpool showing interest in Serie A full-back

Wesley, 22, is understood to be prioritising elite-level competition and wants to continue testing himself on the biggest stage following his rapid rise in Rome.

Wesley has impressed hugely at Roma with his athleticism, attacking quality and defensive maturity, quickly establishing himself as one of Serie A’s standout young full-backs.

Despite Everton’s growing difficulties in the race, there remains a huge possibility the Brazilian could still arrive in the Premier League this summer.

As TEAMtalk revealed exclusively back in March, Arsenal have maintained a strong interest in the defender alongside Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Arsenal, in particular, remain attentive to Wesley’s situation as they continue exploring right-back options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool also appreciate the Brazilian’s profile and versatility, while Newcastle have tracked him extensively over recent months.

However, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle could soon face a similar issue to Everton in their pursuit.

Like the Merseyside club, Newcastle’s likely lack of European football is becoming an increasingly important factor in Wesley’s thinking.

Sources state the defender’s camp are placing significant emphasis on sporting ambition and long-term development when assessing potential destinations.

That could hand an advantage to clubs capable of offering Champions League or Europa League football next season.

Roma, meanwhile, remain relaxed about the growing interest. Although not actively pushing Wesley towards the exit, the Italian side are aware his value has risen sharply and would only consider serious offers for one of their most promising assets.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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