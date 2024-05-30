Everton, West Ham ‘open talks’ to sign Burnley man as Sean Dyche eyes replacement for Man Utd target

Everton and West Ham are both looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and the two clubs have reportedly converged on the same target.

The Toffees could lose one of their star players Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been sensational under Sean Dyche and is a top target for Manchester United.

Everton need to make one big sale before submitting their accounts for 2023/24 June 30th and the Red Devils are looking to take advantage of the situation.

Dyche’s side value Branthwaite at £80m but Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes he can sign the talented defender for less.

Everton are planning for the 21-year-old’s departure and have drawn up a shortlist of centre-back targets who they believe they can sign for a modest fee.

As for West Ham, they are about to embark on a new era under Julen Lopetegui and the Spanish coach is well aware that he needs to improve his team’s defence.

Several defenders are being eyed by technical director Tim Steidten and according to L’Equipe, the Hammers are ready to rival Everton for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve.

Everton, West Ham chasing £10m Burnley star

Esteve, 22, is expected to leave Burnley following their relegation to the Championship and a switch to a Premier League side looks likely for him.

The France under-23s international joined the Clarets in January on an initial loan deal before it was made permanent for £10m. He instantly became a consistent starter under Vincent Kompany.

Esteve made 16 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season but failed to help his team to a single clean sheet.

This hasn’t put Everton or West Ham off, though, and they have reportedly ‘started preliminary discussions’ to try and bring in the youngster.

Esteve could be a perfect addition for Everton after he admitted he ‘loved’ last season’s relegation battle in a recent interview.

“‘I like it so much. Just the weather is not the best! But the coaches and the staff are really fantastic,” the defender said.

“‘I progress from January and now I have so much responsibility. I’ve learnt so many things here and I love the club, the fans. I’m very happy here. It’s beautiful, I love it.”

The last time Burnley were relegated from the Premier League Everton poached Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski from them – who have proved to be excellent additions.

Sean Dyche still has a good relationship with senior figures at the Lancashire club which may give Everton an advantage in the race for Esteve.