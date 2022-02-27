Everton and West Ham target Alex Scott sent strong warning by Bristol City assistant

Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has warned 18-year-old midfielder Alex Scott that a move away in summer may negatively impact his development.

Scott has quickly emerged as one of the top young talents outside the Premier League this season. The Guernsey-born star has made 28 appearances inside the Championship, scoring three and assisting a further two more. Now, a string of top flight clubs are believed to be interested in a move for the star this summer.

Leicester City, Everton and West Ham are believed to be monitoring the development of Scott closely.

However, Nigel Pearson’s assistant Fleming has stated he does not feel a move away from Ashton Gate is in the players best interest.

As reported by LeicestershireLive, Fleming said he believes remaining at Bristol City is the strongest decision for his career.

When asked whether it could be difficult to hold onto Scott this summer, Fleming responded: “Hopefully it’s not, where is he going to go and play consistently well?

“At the moment he’s still a young lad learning his trade. So if a big club comes in it doesn’t mean he’s going to play.

“I’m not saying he’s not got the ability but he’s going into a different environment, it’s different expectations and as I’ve said with Antoine [Semenyo] and all the young players, I’m really looking forward to working with them.

“They don’t have to be rush it, there’s still a long time left. You can see every week, it’s great that he’s grasped his chance and the best thing for me is that he can play anywhere. Lucky for him he’s a great football and a good guy.”

Bristol City ‘not considered’ cashing in on Scott

Fleming went on to add that the club have not even considered accepting an offer for Scott this summer.

The Robins posted losses of more than £38 million last year. With that being said, it was thought the club would be open to offloading talent in the summer.

However, Fleming insisted Bristol City will be looking to keep hold of their new star.

He said: “We don’t have to think about it, at the moment he’s our player.

“The reality of the football world is that if someone comes in and gives us £100 million, we go ‘alright then.’

“If someone comes in with £400,000 you say ‘are you winding me up?’ So nothing is going to happen here, we’re not even thinking about it. We’ve not had it at the back of our mind and that’s an honest fact.

“We don’t sit there shaking thinking the phone is going to ring and someone’s going to come and take them. We really believe they are going to be here, the way the club is forming.

“At the moment, we’re not thinking about him going anywhere. We’re really looking forward to the last 12 games and then looking forward to seeing how they are next season because they’ll be a different expectation.”

READ MORE: Rodgers to target England defender but Chelsea an obstacle to Leicester plans