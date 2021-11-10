Everton, West Ham target will leave in 2022 – but new record price has been set

An Everton and West Ham target will leave his current club in 2022 but he’ll cost a new record price of £34m, a report has claimed.

The Toffees and the Hammers are faced with contrasting fortunes at present. Rafa Benitez’s side have stuttered after a positive start to the season. They’re now without a win in their last five Premier League games.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ men are flying in the Champions League spots. Sitting in third, they are eight spots above Everton in the table.

In front of goal West Ham are the third most prolific team in the league. However, they are still an attacker short in their squad.

As a result, both sides are searching for a new forward to buy in the upcoming transfer windows.

Their respective searches have crossed paths on Club Brugge starlet Charles De Ketelaere. And Voetbal Krant report he will be leaving next summer.

They say the Belgian club are financially strong enough to resist a winter approach and won’t let him leave during their title push.

Moyes showing Manchester United how it’s done, as West Ham top four chances soar

However, their demands for the end of the season have seemingly been upped. De Ketelaere was previously touted to have a price tag of £22m.

This latest report claims Brugge will not sell the 20-year-old for less than €40m, which equates to £34m.

West Ham keen on transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car West Ham are interested in a transfer for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car

That fee would easily make him the most expensive export ever from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

De Ketelaere is progressing well in his home country. So far this season he has scored five goals and set up three more for his team-mates.

His ascent has a number of top teams on alert. As per the report, Atalanta, AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid all have an eye on him.

De Ketelaere warned about move

Fellow Prem sides Manchester United and Liverpool have also been mentioned before. But former scout Urbain Haesaert has questioned him moving to a top team.

“Whether a departure is a good thing, I doubt it,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness). “My principle has always been that you are only a real first division player after two successful years at the highest level. Charles is a very big talent, but he still has to develop.

“If you go to a big club now, you should see the names there. Then tell me in whose place you are going to play.

“Of course, his agent wants to take him to AC Milan, Real Madrid or Chelsea. But from the bench, you can’t possibly develop. And that would be very unhealthy for his career.”

READ MORE: Benitez gives update on injured stars; names two areas for Everton improvement