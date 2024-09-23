Everton manager Sean Dyche faces an uncertain future with The Friedkin Group inching closer towards majority ownership of the Premier League side, TEAMtalk understands.

Our sources can confirm the Group, fronted by American billionaire and Roma owner Dan Friedkin, has reached an agreement to buy Moshiri’s 94 percent stake in Everton this week, several months after talks were called off following a breakdown in negotiations.

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said in a statement on Monday: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

TEAMtalk understands that the deal is still subject to approval from the Premier League but has already been given the green light by the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Moreover, the prospective buyers, who are pledging an investment of £500million (€599m / $666.3m), are likely to follow the lead of other American investors in the English game, in that they will seek to find a modern manager who can bring talent to the top level.

However, there will likely be a review of the club and every role will be looked at – including Dyche’s. Whether he remains in charge at the Merseyside outfit remains to be seen.

Dyche’s position at Everton

TEAMtalk understands The Friedkin Group want to make Everton a force in English football and that they should be competing in Europe again one day.

In light of the Toffees being second from bottom in the Premier League after five games, this, and the possible takeover, raises questions over Dyche’s future at the club.

Our sources understand Everton – who were also the subject of a failed takeover bid from Miami-based 777 Partners earlier this year – have given the vote of confidence to Dyche recently and there is a a belief from some within the club that he is the best man to keep them in the division.

The former Burnley boss also holds some favour for his results last season, where they would have finished in mid table had it not been for a points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

This comes a month after Crystal Palace owner John Textor said he was granted a “qualified period of exclusivity” over buying Everton. However, the deal was complicated by his 45 per cent stake in Palace; with Premier League rules prohibiting individuals from owning more than one team.

Textor has to sell his shares in Crystal Palace and although TEAMtalk understands there is confidence from his party that there is major interest in buying his stake in Palace – it is taking time to come to a resolution.

Big changes possible at Everton

Along with Dyche being the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, two key players have been linked with a Goodison Park exit.

TEAMtalk revealed that Everton are trying to tie star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new contract but if they were relegated, the 27-year-old would almost certainly move on.

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the England international, who is likely to play a huge role in their bid to stave off relegation to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been linked with a Toffees exit but rumours suggesting they are trying to replace him with Newcastle’s Nick Pope are wide of the mark.

Finally, former Brighton and Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is reportedly ‘very interested’ in becoming Everton boss if Dyche is given his marching orders.

The highs and lows of Dyche’s Everton spell

Highs