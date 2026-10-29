Why Jack Grealish missed Everton v Newcastle as Marcus Rashford transfer route explained

Jack Grealish was unavailable for Everton against Newcastle

Everton have explained the absence of Jack Grealish from their League Cup squad to face Newcastle, and TEAMtalk is aware of the chances they land Marcus Rashford.

Grealish has played six of a potential seven games for the Toffees this season. He was believed to be ill as they took on champions Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend.

But the playmaker was then left out of the squad as Everton played Newcastle in the League Cup.

The Merseyside club revealed that was for a ‘breach of club discipline.’

They did not confirm exactly what that breach was, but some outlets have reported an authorised absence from training.

Everton were also missing Jarrad Branthwaite, with the club stating he remained sidelined due to concussion protocol.

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Everton chances of signing Marcus Rashford

Grealish has mostly featured on the left flank for Everton, and fellow wide forward Rashford has been linked with the club of late.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the Toffees are indeed interested in landing the Manchester United forward in January.

Further to that, the Red Devils would be open to loaning Rashford out, with a buy option clause within the deal.

However, sources state the England international’s wages will create a problem for Everton.

The reported £325,000 per week he earns at United is £100,000 more than the club pay anybody currently, with Grealish in fact their top earner, on a loan with Everton paying most of his wages.

That large a commitment on Rashford could be too much for the Toffees.

It is also not known whether he’d be willing to head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Amid the hurdles Everton might have to cross to land Rashford, they’re looking at four other forwards: Nicolo Tresoldi, Dion Beljo, Esteban Lepaul and Orri Oskarsson.