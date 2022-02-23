New details have surfaced from the loan exit of Jean-Philippe Gbamin that make great reading for Everton and Frank Lampard.

The holding midfielder, 26, had endured a torrid time with injury since moving to Goodison Park in 2019. Gbamin cost a hefty £25m when signed from Mainz but has been fit enough to feature just eight times across all competitions for the Toffees.

The Russian transfer deadline did not close until midnight on Tuesday, February 22. That gave Everton an opportunity to clear the deck when CSKA Moscow came in with a loan approach.

The deadline-beating deal was completed, with the Ivory Coast star joining on loan for the remainder of the season.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the intricacies of the move.

Lampard given final say on Gbamin

The Italian tweeted the deal does not include an option to buy for CSKA. While that may sound like a negative on first glance, it will ensure Lampard is given the final say on a player who he is yet to fully assess.

If Gbamin excels and regains his match sharpness in Russia, Lampard will have a readymade midfielder back in his ranks next season.

Alternatively, if he deems Gbamin surplus to requirements in the summer, their chances of finding a buyer will have increased through Gbamin playing regularly in Moscow, rather than warming the bench at Everton.

Furthermore, Romano claimed CSKA agreed to subsidise 70 percent of Gbamin’s salary during the loan.

James Rodriguez wants second Everton chance

Meanwhile, Everton have been given all the encouragement they need by the player himself if they want to re-sign James Rodriguez.

The Colombian attacker, 30, was a surprise signing at Goodison Park in 2021. Rodriguez arrived to link up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti. The pair had previously worked together at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez’ time on Merseyside was something of a mixed bag. Indeed, he bagged six goals and nine assists in 27 league appearances. However, his defensive workrate and application was called into question and his time was disrupted by several minor injuries.

He always looked a poor fit when Rafael Benitez was appointed. Indeed, he was duly frozen out before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan. However, when recently speaking on Twitch (via Goal), Rodriguez opened the door for a return to Everton.

“Go back to Everton one day? Of course I would go back to Everton,” said Rodriguez. It’s a spectacular club with incredible fans, but I found a coach who didn’t want to count on me.

“I wanted to stay there but the manager didn’t want to count on me. Until the last day I was super-professional and I trained to the fullest.

“I wanted to be remembered as I am, a good person and a great professional. It was the coach’s decision. Some people love you and others don’t, you have to respect that.”

