Everton are considering a move for Botafogo star Luiz Henrique as Sean Dyche eyes more options in the winger position, according to reports.

The Toffees are enduring another difficult start to the season and sit 15th in the Premier League table, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Everton have been generally solid defensively and have kept four clean sheets in 12 matches so far, but are the joint-second lowest scorers in the division with just 10 goals.

According to Football Insider, Everton are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Botafogo winger Henrique. The 23-year-old is well-regarded in Brazil and has scored 11 goals in 50 appearances so far for his club.

However, Botafogo are currently flying high at the top of the Brazilian Championship and that could make a January transfer difficult for Everton.

The Brazilian club, who are owned by John Textor, who previously made an unsuccessful bid to take over Everton, have slapped a £25million valuation on Henrique to stave off the interest in his signature.

That price tag is reportedly seen as ‘very prohibitive’ for Everton, who have limited funds due to their current financial situation.

Everton can’t splash the cash just yet

If all goes smoothly, Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group – who also own Italian giants Roma – by the end of the year. They intend to conduct a full-scale review of the operational running of the club when they take charge.

All aspects, including the squad and Dyche’s position as manager will be assessed. They have the funds to add reinforcements to the Everton squad, too, but the Toffees still need to be careful with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), so TFG won’t be able to splash the cash willy-nilly.

Sources close to Everton state that Dyche is comfortable with his current squad and believes they have what it takes to keep them in the Premier League.

Everton did make additions in the winger position this past summer, with the signings of Iliman Ndiaye, Jesper Lindstrom (loan) and Jack Harrison (loan).

Ndiaye has arguably been the Toffees’ brightest spark in attack this season, but the performances of Lindstrom and Harrison have left much to be desired, so it’s not a shock to see the club linked with winger targets.

Interestingly, Everton were linked with Botafogo youngster Henrique in January of this year – suggesting that sporting director Kevin Thelwell is an admirer of his.

But in any case, Everton will not be able to afford Henrique’s £25million price tag until after TFG’s takeover is completed. Even then, they may need to sell players to get on the right side of PSR before they bid for the six-time capped Brazilian international.

Everton round-up: Calvert Lewin decision looms / Dyche sack latest

Another big focus of TFG’s, once they take over, will be deciding whether to offer contracts to eight first-team players whose deals expire at the end of the season.

One of those is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled for form under Dyche and has scored only two Premier League goals so far.

As previously reported, Newcastle are interested in signing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, while clubs around Europe are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Calvert-Lewin maintains a positive relationship with the Everton hierarchy, who are keen to tie him down to a new contract. We expect talks over an extension to ramp up once the new owners are in the door.

Meanwhile, Dyche continues to receive criticism following Everton’s poor start to the season and many supporters have called for him to be sacked.

A number of potential replacement candidates have been linked with the Toffees, including Maurizio Sarri, Graham Potter and former boss David Moyes.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Everton have no plans to sack Dyche until after TFG’s take over is completed.

Dyche, therefore, looks set to remain in post for a very difficult December that will see Everton play Manchester United (away), Wolves (home), Liverpool (home), Arsenal (away), Chelsea (home), Manchester City (away) and Nottingham Forest (home).

