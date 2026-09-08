Alvaro Arbeloa is struggling to win over sections of his Fulham squad after a winless start to the Premier League season, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that the Spaniard has work to do on the training pitch to get the players fully on board and playing freely in his system.

The former Real Madrid head coach has seen his side lose all three league matches so far, leaving them bottom of the table with no points.

Narrow 3-2 home defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace, either side of a 1-0 loss at Sunderland, have exposed defensive frailties and prompted boos from supporters at Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa’s high-pressing, attack-minded approach has come under particular scrutiny. His setup often features a high-risk structure at the back with limited rest-defence cover, creating chaos in transition and leaving Fulham exposed.

Critics argue the system, a big shift from Marco Silva’s more compact style, requires greater technical quality and cohesion than the current squad can consistently provide.

Seven goals conceded in three league games have underlined the problem, and there is already fears from within that he isn’t getting the best of the players at his disposal.

Word of unrest has filtered out of the dressing room, and while it is perhaps too soon to be suggesting he faces the sack, he is coming under media scrutiny, with some players said to be unconvinced by the intensity required and the tactical tweaks demanded in a short space of time. Cryptic social media activity from certain squad members has only fuelled talk of a growing divide, too.

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Next Fulham results crucial for Arbeloa

The Fulham board is understood to be monitoring the situation closely and considering its options, albeit with the view that this was always going to be a period of adjustment and a season of transition.

With Liverpool away this Saturday and Manchester United visiting Craven Cottage the following weekend, the next two Premier League fixtures will be pivotal.

Further heavy defeats could yet force a rethink far sooner than anyone at the club envisaged when Arbeloa was appointed on a three-year deal in July.

Arbeloa has publicly praised his players’ effort in recent matches while stressing the need for more character and consistency. He also took positives from the defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“I think we didn’t deserve to lose this game,” Arbeloa said post-match. “I think my players did everything, good attitude, they were brave, so many chances to score more goals. They [Crystal Palace] took their chances, in the end football is about that.

“We were really unlucky in this goal [second Palace goal], we had many chances also we were very unlucky. Good effort from Gonzalo [Garcia], that’s the spirit I want from my players, the striker making a sprint to try and save a goal. With that spirit and character, if we play in this way, the victories will come.

“We did many good things to win the game, it was similar against Chelsea but we lose. For the players it’s a difficult situation, difficult moment, but I am very proud of them.

“Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia both had a great game, Cesar scored a goal, and for Gonzalo another great performance.”

Arbeloa maintains that the group is working hard and that results will follow.

Whether he can now persuade enough of the squad to buy into his vision, and whether the board retains patience through a daunting fortnight, will define the early chapter of his tenure by the Thames.