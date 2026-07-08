New Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa could raid Real Madrid for five stars

Fulham have finalised the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa in what the club believe is one of the biggest managerial coups in their recent history, and TEAMtalk can reveal they could use their new boss to lure five exciting players from Real Madrid this summer.

The former Real Madrid defender has agreed a three-year contract at Craven Cottage after convincing the Fulham hierarchy he is the right man to take the club to the next level after succeeding Marco Silva.

His appointment has now been officially announced. “It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London,” he told the club’s website.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility and I’m deeply grateful to Mr. Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together. Come on Fulham!”

We can reveal Arbeloa’s appointment was strongly backed by two of the biggest figures in world football.

Sources have confirmed both Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and new Real boss Jose Mourinho personally spoke with Fulham’s hierarchy during the recruitment process to endorse Arbeloa and push his case for the role.

Those glowing references helped convince Fulham they had identified one of Europe’s brightest young coaches.

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Fulham plan to use Arbeloa to sign Real Madrid stars

Arbeloa arrives in West London after an impressive spell with Real Madrid Castilla before being made interim manager of the senior side following Xabi Alonso’s sacking in January.

Despite Mourinho being chosen to succeed him on a permanent basis at the Bernabeu, TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid’s hierarchy retain enormous faith in Arbeloa’s managerial ability.

Sources insist both Perez and senior figures at the club believe he is more than capable of one day returning to Real Madrid as first-team head coach, with his move to Fulham viewed as an important step in his long-term development rather than the end of his association with the Spanish giants.

Now Fulham are prepared to back their new manager in the transfer market, with the club ready to invest heavily as they look to build on recent progress.

TEAMtalk understands Fulham also intend to make full use of their newly strengthened relationship with Real Madrid, with several young players already under discussion.

One name sits firmly at the top of Arbeloa’s wishlist. The Spaniard is keen for Fulham to pursue highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder Cesar Palacios, whom he knows well from his time working within Real Madrid’s academy structure.

Palacios is viewed internally as a player capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League while also possessing significant long-term potential.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Manuel Angel, Jorge Cestero and Thiago Pitarch have all been discussed as possible additions, with Arbeloa well placed to identify which emerging talents are ready to make the step into senior football.

Real’s 18-year-old sensation Franco Mastantuono is another star Fulham have their eye on.

A move depends on whether Mourinho allows him to be loaned out or intends to use him in the first team – a decision he is yet to make.

Gonzalo Garcia emerges as serious option for Fulham

Another player firmly under consideration is Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

Fulham had already been tracking the 22-year-old before Arbeloa’s appointment, but the new head coach is understood to be a huge admirer of the young forward and would welcome the opportunity to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Any move, however, may depend on Mourinho’s plans.

Garcia is highly regarded within Real Madrid and could yet be retained as part of the first-team squad this season, meaning a final decision on his future has not yet been taken.

For now, Fulham’s focus is on giving Arbeloa the strongest possible platform to succeed.

With the backing of Perez and Mourinho, fresh investment promised by the club and a direct line into Real Madrid’s production line of young talent, there is growing optimism that Fulham’s new era under Arbeloa could prove to be one of the most ambitious in the club’s modern history.

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