Fulham boss Marco Silva could approve the sale of a player West Ham are keen to sign

Fulham are expected to entertain offers for Adama Traore in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands West Ham United are very much in the mix to sign the winger.

The Cottagers are looking for a squad refresh as manager Marco Silva seeks up to three signings to boost the side for the second half of the season after an underwhelming season so far. Down in 15th place and with just three wins to their name, January is being viewed by Fulham as a window of opportunity.

Silva is being offered a new contract at Craven Cottage, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

However, as TEAMtalk reported on November 15, Silva wants assurances that he will be backed in the January window before penning an extension.

Sources close to Fulham insist there is no friction between Silva and the club’s hierarchy, despite what has been reported elsewhere. If Silva gets the assurances he needs, he will likely stay.

As part of any changes to the team, departures are likely, and Traore is one of the Fulham players with his future in doubt.

West Ham have an interest in him, and it is expected they will touch base before the window opens to gauge the chances of a transfer opening up.

Nuno eyeing January reunion with Fulham ace

Traore’s contract expires at the end of this season and the chance to cash in on him is a genuine consideration for Fulham.

But the Cottagers have not yet green-lighted transfer plans of their own as they seek for clarification over their manager’s future.

Silva is asking the club to back him in the transfer window, but there has been an expectation from Fulham that he puts pen to paper on a new, improved three-year contract before they commit to any significant spending.

As for West Ham, they are in desperate need of reinforcements as they look to bounce back from a dismal start to the season.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo knows Traore very well. The Spanish international made 131 appearances under the coach during their time together at Wolves, notching 10 goals and 18 assists in the process.

Traore could give Nuno another option on the right-wing, even though the Hammers already have a top player in Jarrod Bowen playing in that position.

Both Bowen and Traore can also play as a centre-forward when required – an area that West Ham will be desperate to add to in January.

“Adama is unique all over football , there is no player like him,” Nuno said when asked about Traore in 2021. “The moment we and the team-mates realise how good Adama can be, I hope I will be here to see it.

“He is very special. I am always hoping for that special thing to happen but it is there, there is no doubt about it.”

