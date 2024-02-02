Armando Broja pushes Fulham star out after move from Chelsea, with Cottagers attacker ‘set’ for imminent transfer

The arrival of Armando Broja at Fulham has had big ramifications for one of Marco Silva’s other strikers, with Carlos Vinicius poised to leave England altogether.

Broja had been linked with a host of Premier League clubs earlier in the January transfer window, including West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers. But ultimately it was Fulham who won the race for the Chelsea forward, signing him on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to David Ornstein, Fulham had to fight off Wolves and AC Milan in particular to land the Albania international, who has managed just three goals in 38 appearances for Chelsea.

Fulham have agreed to pay their West London rivals a loan fee of £4million for Broja, who will compete with Rodrigo Muniz for a starting spot up front while Raul Jimenez recovers from a hamstring injury.

Broja appears to have stolen Vinicius’ spot in the Fulham squad. According to the Evening Standard, Vinicius is ‘set to join’ Galatasaray on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Brazilian has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ by Silva and has resultantly been placed on the loan market, with Galatasaray the first club to pounce.

Vinicius will travel to Istanbul later today (Friday) to undergo a medical. It is unlikely he will be ready to play in Galatasaray’s Super Lig trip to Samsunspor tonight, though he could feature in the home clash against Bandirmaspor on Tuesday.

While the winter transfer window has closed for clubs in Europe’s big five leagues, the Turkish window remains open until February 9.

This means clubs such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor could help Premier League teams by signing their unwanted players over the next week.

Vinicius will play alongside some big names at the Rams Park stadium, including Mauro Icardi, Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha and Tanguy Ndombele.

