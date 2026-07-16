Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s representatives are working hard to secure a return to the Premier League, with Fulham, Everton and Brentford among the clubs actively monitoring the young right-back, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old, currently playing for Serie A side Bologna, has been placed on multiple shortlists this summer.

Norton-Cuffy’s agents have been in regular contact with several Premier League sides looking to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new campaign, and there is a hope he will land a move this summer.

He came through the Arsenal academy before earning valuable first-team minutes on loan at Coventry City. Norton-Cuffy’s move to Italy has given him the chance to develop in a different tactical environment, where he has shown good pace, crossing ability and an appetite to get forward on the right flank.

Bologna are not closed off to his sale if the right fee arrives. My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this week that around £17million could be enough to sign the England Under-21s international.

Those close to the situation say the player is viewed as a long-term prospect with the potential to become a regular in the top flight.

Fulham are understood to have admired his profile for some time and are the most serious admirers, while Everton also considered him in January, and Brentford have also included him among their potential targets for full-back or wing-back reinforcements.

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Fulham are looking to bring in a younger right-back to compete with 30-year-old duo Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne, and Norton-Cuffy fits the profile they’re looking for nicely.

Meanwhile, as we have consistently reported, Everton have made the addition of a new right-back a top priority this summer.

The Toffees’ interest from January remains and the fact that Norton-Cuffy is actively looking to move back to England has put him back on their radar.

However, Everton do have multiple right-backs under consideration, with Man City star Rico Lewis emerging as a serious option, as my colleague, Harry Watkinson, reported on Wednesday.

Brentford are open to bringing in more competition for Michael Kayode, who enjoyed a fantastic 2025/26 and has interest from a number of top sides, though has since gone on to sign a lucrative new deal at the Gtech Stadium.

Bologna are believed to be open to offers for Norton-Cuffy. Discussions are at an early stage, but the fact that his camp is pushing for a move back to England suggests a deal could materialise before the window closes.

At just 22, Norton-Cuffy still has plenty of room to grow. A Premier League return would allow him to compete at the highest level in his home country while continuing his development under experienced coaches.

Whether any of the interested clubs can convince Bologna to part with him remains to be seen, but interest is clearly growing. No official bids have arrived yet, but they are expected.

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