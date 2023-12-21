Fulham hopeful of talking Tosin round despite lingering interest from Ligue 1 giants

Fulham will fight to keep hold of Tosin Adarabioyo in the January transfer window – despite fears his head will be turned if enticing offers arrive from top European clubs.

Tosin is entering the final six months of his contract at Craven Cottage and has so far turned down offers of a new deal to extend his stay at Fulham, leaving the Cottagers at risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

The 26-year-old is free to talk to foreign clubs in January and sign a pre-contract deal or run down his contract and leave for free next summer.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Monaco may still have a level of interest that would be intriguing to the player.

Tosin has also been linked with Tottenham recently as they look to reinforce their defence and his recent performances have seen the centre-back performing at his very best levels.

Tosin only recently returned to fitness but has played a key role in Fulham’s impressive form and he scored the winning penalty in their shoot-out victory over Everton in midweek to book their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The former Manchester City youngster came close to joining Monaco last summer, only for the deal to fall down at the eleventh hour.

There is some feeling that is a deal that could yet be revived but at this stage Fulham are hopeful they can talk him into a new contract.

That said, there is an expectation that other clubs in France and Italy will be watching his situation.

Fulham are prepared to resist offers when the transfer window reopens next month even though they risk losing financially if he runs down his contract.

