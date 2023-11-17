Exclusive: Fulham determined to deter Bayern from transformative midfield move beyond January

Bayern Munich still want Joao Palhinha but Fulham remain confident he will not leave in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The international break has sparked fresh talk over the future of the Portuguese midfielder, who has spoken out over the anguish he felt when his summer switch to Bayern Munich collapsed.

Palhinha was allowed to fly to Germany on deadline day and even posed for photographs as the club’s new signing – yet Fulham were unable to find a solution to replace him and the potential £55million deal fell apart.

Palhinha has recovered admirably, with more remarkable performances for Fulham this season in the centre of the field. Yet he admits the situation did take its toll as he told O Jogo: “Obviously, it’s really affected me and my family, but that’s all in the past, I don’t want to think about it too much.”

He has since signed a new contract at Craven Cottage but Bayern’s admiration for the play has not waned.

Thomas Tuchel remains keen on the prospect of signing a new central-midfield player and Palhinha is on the list, sources confirm, yet Palhinha’s recent deal is a new hurdle to get over.

Fulham boosted by difficulty of January move

Bayern know Fulham do not want to lose him midway through the season and further than that, his price-tag, even around that same £55million price-point, is considered to be too high for them in the winter window.

They are searching for low-cost options for January but can not shake off the prospect of signing Palhinha as they realise he would totally transform their team make-up.

Fulham are facing an uphill battle to keep Palhinha long-term as he continues to prove himself as one of the Premier League’s top defensive-midfielders. But there is determination to keep him through this season as they attempt to get their own season on track.

Fulham will look at midfield reinforcements that will help them deal with the eventual loss of Palhinha but at this stage they remain very hopeful that moment is not imminent.

