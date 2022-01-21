Fulham have joined the hunt for Welsh star Tom Lawrence as they look for options to replace Fabio Carvalho, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cottagers are facing a huge battle to keep hold of Carvalho, with a host of clubs looking to land him this summer. The Portuguese-born winger is out-of-contract at the end of the season and has a number of options.

Indeed, the likes of Liverpool, Southampton, West Ham and Leeds all looking to land the 19-year-old.

Whilst Fulham are hoping to keep hold of the teenager, they are looking to potential options to help replace him and one of the options is Lawrence.

Derby captain Lawrence has had a wonderful campaign so far, with seven goals and three assists to his name already.

Like Carvalho, Lawrence is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and is attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Wolves, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle are amongst those who are keen. However, Fulham have now joined the hunt.

Fulham ready to let defender leave

Meanwhile, high-flying Fulham are willing to listen to loan offers for Dutch defender Terence Kongolo.

The Championship leaders haven’t needed to worry about defence in recent weeks having scored 19 goals in their last three games.

But the 27-year-old hasn’t featured all season anyway, and is attracting interest from clubs in the Eredivise.

His Fulham career has been largely hindered by injuries.

At the start of the current season, he underwent knee surgery, which has kept him out of the team ever since.

The Dutch international, who has four caps for his country, has only featured four times for the under-23s squad in the Premier League Two.

After the relegation of Huddersfield Town from the Premier League, the Cottagers brought in the player on loan.

Kongolo not in Fulham plans

Since the move, it hasn’t seemed to work out, Kongolo has only made two appearances for the side – one being when he was on loan, the other being after a £4million move.

He was one of the standout performers for Huddersfield during their last season in the top flight.

A former Monaco man, he made 46 Premier League appearances, scoring the single goal.

Swiss-born Kongolo made a name for himself in the Eredivise for Feyenoord. That form prompted a £13.5 million move to Monaco.

The versatile defender, who can also play left-back will struggle to get a permanent move away from the club. This is due to his contact not expiring until 2024 with a potential of an extended one year.

Despite the Dutchman not playing for the Championship league leaders this season, they could still seek a replacement by the transfer deadline.