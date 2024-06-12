Exclusive: Fulham chasing five-cap Brazil international to replace Joao Palhinha with Bayern Munich transfer close

Fulham look set to lose Palhinha but the move will fund his replacement

Fulham have renewed their interest in André Trindade as a possible replacement for Joao Palhinha who is expected to join Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk has learned.

With the probable exit of Joao Palhinha – who has already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich – Fulham are already working to replace the Portuguese midfielder.

Bayern and Fulham are said to be in the advanced stages of talks with the German club just about ready to submit another bid for one of their top targets.

Fulham have told Bayern to double their initial £30m bid if they want to sign the Portuguese star who has no release clause in a contract with the Premier League club that runs until 2028. The Cottagers also rebuffed a bid from English rivals West Ham last summer with that offer said to be somewhere in the region of £45m.

This has left Fulham to begin a search for players with a similar profile to the departing Palhinha.

Among the most appreciated names confirmed to be on Fulham’s shortlist is Brazil international Andre Trindade – whose contract with Fluminense expires in 2026.

Fulham had already made a concrete move both last summer and in January, but the Brazilian club had rejected every attempt – including another bid from Liverpool – despite the player having already agreed personal terms with the Cottagers.

READ MORE – Fulham among Prem quartet now in hunt for Leeds winger as transfer battle looms

Fulham out to get their man if Bayern come through with the bag

Scouts from Craven Cottage have continued to closely follow the central midfielder in recent months, confirming his name at the top of the list to strengthen the midfield.

TEAMtalk has learned that Fluminense’s position now is not as adamant as last year when the Brazilian club did not want to sell its best players in their bid to win the Copa Libertadores.

The club’s reluctance to cash in proves wise when Fluminense lifted the first Copa Libertadores title in their history.

But fast forward to the present day and Fluminense are reputedly open to selling him if an appropriate offer arrives.

As for Andre, his will has always remained unchanged and after agreeing personal terms in January, he continues to push for a transfer to the Premier League.

With Palhinha’s exit looming large, Fulham intend to increase the pressure on the Brazilian midfielder and try to close the deal quickly.

Considering the player is already on board and Fulham will have the funds to pay the demanded fee, a deal could be concluded soon.

DON’T MISS – Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed