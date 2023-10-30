Fulham look set to hold onto star midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, while they are also eyeing additions in both attack and defence in the winter window, TEAMtalk understands.

The first piece of crucial news is understood to be that key player Palhinha will not be available for transfer in the January window, even if Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich come knocking again as they did in the summer.

Fulham boss Marco Silva turned down offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £40million-a-season just a few months back and has now signed a new contract at Craven Cottage to keep him tied to the Londoners until the summer of 2026.

The 46-year-old Portuguese has been assured the club will continue to match his own ambitions, despite a quiet summer transfer window, in which they also lost goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

During the summer, Fulham signed Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Steven Banda and Fode Ballo-Toure.

The Whites have had a mixed start to the season and sit in 14th place on 12 points after 10 games, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The club are confident, though, that there is no danger of this team being dragged into a relegation battle and will not, therefore, stretch their finances in the winter window.

However, the board will seek to help Silva with additions in some important areas of the pitch and will strive to make key additions to the team, with a centre-forward and central defender set as priority positions.

READ MORE: Tottenham gifted second chance to raid London rival with star man ‘set to leave’ in January

Fulham keeping tabs on Serhou Guirassy and Gift Orban

Fulham had checked out striker Serhou Guirassy even before his devastating scoring streak in Germany – which has led to 14 goals in just eight Bundesliga games this season.

Current information from insiders is indicating, though, that the 27-year-old will opt to stay with Stuttgart until the end of the 23/24 campaign unless an offer lands from a club that is too good to turn down.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month how Fulham have been tracking Guirassy, along with Spurs and West Ham. As it stands, there is no active situation in terms of a pursuit, with Guirassy sidelined with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Stuttgart’s last game.

The Guinean forward has a clause in his current contract, but Stuttgart are keen to remove that option and are looking into ways they could improve his existing deal.

Fulham also have an eye on other players, including 21-year-old Nigerian striker Gift Orban, who plays for Gent in the Belgian top flight.

In addition, the Whites would like to bring in defensive reinforcements in January and are working on a shortlist of choices to pursue.