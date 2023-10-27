Exclusive: Fulham lead Tottenham, Aston Villa in race to sign Stuttgart striker with bargain £15m release clause

Premier League clubs have been put on high alert as one of Europe’s hottest targets has a release clause that could land them the bargain of the window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Serhou Guirassy has been in unbelievable form for Stuttgart this season and is the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues with a staggering 14 goals in eight games.

The striker joined the Bundesliga side on a permanent basis in the summer after spending last season on loan from Rennes but a move is already possible due to a £15million release clause.

Multiple English Premier League sides are keen and have watched him this season with sources stating there is a race on for his signature. Spurs are targeting a front man in the winter window and the on-fire forward is on their list.

Fulham are also keen to strengthen up top and sources state they have been the most proactive in their attempts to bring in the Guinea international.

Conversations have happened between the London side and the forward’s agents over a potential deal, according to sources, and the Cottagers are extremely keen to bring him in during the January window.

Sources claim that the top scoring striker has a multitude of opportunities and will take his time to decide his next move. There is also a suggestion from those close to the player that he would be willing to wait until the summer and continue his development in Germany for the rest of the season.

Unai Emery and Aston Villa have also taken notice and would like to add numbers to help their in-form forward Ollie Watkins. The recruitment strategy at Villa Park is designed to build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

Clubs in Spain and Portugal have also been keen but there is a belief from within the Guirassy camp that he would like a move to England and would prioritise talks with clubs in the world’s best league.

The 27-year-old signed for Stuttgart in a deal worth £8million after a season on loan at the club. The German outfit moved to make his move from Rennes permanent early in the summer window after an impressive spell at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

The attacker signed a three-year-deal worth just under £1million a year and had the release clause inserted into his contract due to a belief that another big move beckoned and he didn’t want to be hampered should the opportunity arise.

That opportunity is now well in sight and moves from the likes of Fulham are very likely to happen in the coming months with the release clause triggering one of the biggest races for a signature in the upcoming winter window.

