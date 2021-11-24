Liverpool and Leeds target offered huge money to stay in Championship

Fulham have made one final attempt to keep star youngster Fabio Carvalho at the club, according to reports.

Carvalho, 19, has been turning heads with his performances at Craven Cottage this season. From eight league starts, the youngster has scored four and assisted one more. Now, Football League World have reported that the club have made one final big money offer to convince the young playmaker to stay.

Carvalho, who is represented by super-agent Jorges Mendes, has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League side Liverpool.

Other clubs such as Leeds, West Ham and Real Madrid are all said to be on notice for the winger’s availability.

Carvalho is currently out of contract in summer, and could be allowed to leave for free at the climax of this season.

However, a big money offer could tempt the player to stay at Fulham, where he rose through the academy ranks.

Another factor could be promotion – Fulham currently sit first in the Championship table and look set for a return to the top division.

On the weekend, Carvalho returned to action having not started in the the league since August.

Having been out through injury, the England youth player admitted he is happy to be back playing.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m glad to be back. I’m playing in front of the fans as well, who I love.

“It’s great to be back. Obviously, you can’t play every game. I’ve come back from injury, I’m not going to start straightaway. I got my chance today and I took it, so I’m very happy.”

Former Fulham man makes non-league move

Meanwhile, released Fulham man Ryan De Havilland has found a new club in non-league outfit Barnet.

De Havilland was released by The Cottagers following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Having had trials at Portsmouth, De Havilland now has a long-term contract with Barnet.

The 20-year-old has already been sent out on loan to Hayes and Yeading United.

