Defender reveals Fulham came chasing before Ligue 1 move

RC Strasbourg defender Frederic Guilbert has confirmed Fulham were interested in signing him in the Summer transfer window.

Guilbert is currently on loan at the French outfit from Aston Villa. Initially signing for the Racers in January, the right-back decided to return to them instead of joining the Championship club. Guilbert featured 25 times for Villa in his first season at the club but was quickly replaced by new signing Matty Cash.

Despite providing consistent performances, the 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at the Premier League side.

After his loan move ended, Villa were intent on sending him out on loan, once again.

Deciding to travel back to his native France, the Cottagers still hoped they could tempt him with a lucrative deal.

Whilst travelling to sign for Strasbourg, Fulham’s final attempt at striking a deal for the Frenchman was rebuffed.

Speaking to Alsa Sports, Guilbert said: “(The transfer window) was long – very long! I had (offers from) Lille and Fulham as well.

“Just before signing in Alsace, Fulham presented an offer that was difficult to refuse.

“I made the choice to accept Strasbourg (but), on my way to Strasbourg, Fulham gave me a new offer, even bigger but, in my head, I was already at Strasbourg and I decided to maintain this course.”

Despite, already having Dennis Odoi and Kenny Tete occupying the right-back spot, Fulham boss Marco Silva wanted to bolster his options, with Guilbert being his main target.

Guilbert has featured in eight league games so far this season for his club. The Villa loanee will be hoping his side can push for Europa League qualification.

The Racers are two points adrift of Rennes, who occupy the fifth-place spot.

Silva doesn’t want reliance on Mitrovic

Fulham manager Marco Silva has urged his side to not just rely on goals from talisman Alexsander Mitrovic.

The Serbian was on the scoresheet yet again as Fulham hammered Blackburn 7-0 on Wednesday.

The in-form forward has scored 19 goals in 16 Championship outings. Harry Wilson, Neeskens Kebano and substitute Rodrigo Muniz all scored braces on the night but the Fulham boss wants more.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Silva said: “It’s really important that we start to spread our goals from the other players.

“But I’m demanding from the others as well. My wingers normally score goals, and my midfielders as well, and they know that.

“Even our central defenders, they know how much I’m demanding from them, that we should start to score more goals from set pieces.”

Fulham travel to Peterborough on Saturday. If results go their way, they could be sitting at the top of the Championship going into the international break.

