Fulham exclusive: Former Arsenal man firmly on Marco Silva radar as Prem return takes shape

Marco Silva wants to bring in former Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Fulham are eyeing a move to bring former Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles back to the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Maitland-Niles left Arsenal last summer upon the expiry of his contract to join French giants Lyon on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old impressed in his debut season with Lyon, making 29 appearances in all competitions and contributing two goals and four assists.

Maitland-Niles performed in a variety of roles for Lyon with the utility player starring at right-back and also across the whole of midfield.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next season and he sees Maitland-Niles’ versatility as addition to his plans.

Maitland-Niles considering London return

Maitland-Niles, who has won five caps for England, could be interested in a move back to the Premier League and a return to his native London with Fulham.

Fulham are planning big changes to their squad in this summer’s transfer window as they look to build on their 13th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Cottagers will return to pre-season training in July and will kick-off the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United on Friday August 16.

