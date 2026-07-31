Fulham have swooped to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid

Fulham have completed a major double swoop on Real Madrid by winning the race for Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that both players are now set for Craven Cottage.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Fulham were advancing in negotiations for the Real Madrid duo after new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa identified both players as priority targets following his arrival in west London.

Now, TEAMtalk understands both deals have been agreed.

Landing Garcia was far from straightforward.

The 22-year-old attracted interest from across Europe, with Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce among the clubs pushing hard to secure his signature. Fulham also had to overcome the wishes of Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, who had initially been keen to retain Garcia as part of his first-team squad.

However, sources have confirmed that Madrid’s decision to sign Levante striker Carlos Espi proved pivotal.

Espi, who had also attracted interest from Leeds United and Premier League duo Hull City and Brighton has arrived at the Bernabeu to provide Mourinho with the physical No.9 option he wanted, ultimately paving the way for Garcia’s departure.

TEAMtalk understands Garcia had made it clear throughout discussions that, if he was to leave Madrid, working under Arbeloa again was his preferred option.

Fulham have now agreed a deal worth €40million (£34m) to secure the striker.

That signing also secures Real add-ons worth a further €2m and, perhaps significantly, a sell-on clause worth a further 30%.

The Cottagers have also agreed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Cesar Palacios in a €50m (£46m) double package as sources revealed how the two signings came about…

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Arbeloa had express Fulham wish to sign Palacios

Sources say Palacios was the first player Arbeloa requested during talks over becoming Fulham head coach, having worked closely with the midfielder throughout his time in Madrid’s academy.

Como and Cesc Fabregas mounted a serious challenge for the 21-year-old, but Fulham have won the race after agreeing a €10million deal with Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands both transfers include significant future protections for the Spanish giants.

While the full structure of the agreements has not yet been disclosed, sources have confirmed Real Madrid have secured a 30 per cent sell-on clause in both deals.

The business between Fulham and Real Madrid may not be done yet either, with sources confirming the Cottagers are also chasing an ambitious deal for a third Los Blancos star – and this one would be the icing on the cake.