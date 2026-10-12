Fulham make Alvaro Arbeloa sack decision as Cottagers board make urgent demand after Ipswich collapse

Alvaro Arbeloa is coming under serious pressure of sack talk at Fulham

Alvaro Arbeloa has just two games to save his Fulham career following the late capitulation against Ipswich Town, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the club’s next fixtures could prove decisive for his future and with intermediaries already pushing the merits of two former Premier League bosses as potential replacements.

The Cottagers suffered another damaging setback at Portman Road at the weekend, surrendering a 1-0 lead in the closing stages to leave them without a win after their opening six Premier League games and rooted to the bottom of the table, with just two points to their name.

Fulham appeared on course to claim a desperately needed victory when they held their advantage with just two minutes of normal time remaining. However, Abdoul Ouattara struck a sublime 88th-minute equaliser before Ipswich captain Dara O’Shea headed home the decisive blow in stoppage time to complete a remarkable turnaround.

The defeat has intensified the pressure on Arbeloa, who has yet to guide Fulham to a league victory this season despite seeing his side take the lead in three of their opening six matches.

An impressive goalless draw at Liverpool had offered some encouragement, but the failure to turn promising positions into victories is becoming an increasingly serious concern for the club’s hierarchy.

TEAMtalk understands that Fulham’s next two fixtures, against newly promoted Hull City and Coventry City, are now viewed internally as pivotal to the club’s season and potentially Arbeloa’s future.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the hierarchy are looking for a minimum of four points from those two matches, with failure to reach that target potentially carrying serious consequences for the Spaniard.

That would put Arbeloa under considerable pressure to respond immediately, with Fulham needing to show they can turn competitive performances into the results required to climb away from the foot of the table.

Despite the growing uncertainty, Fulham sources insist that the club have not held talks with potential replacements and have not attempted to approach alternative managerial candidates, despite intermediaries already pushing two names in particular…

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Fulham give Arbeloa ultimatum, with two replacements considered

The message we are being told is that the Fulham hierarchy remain firmly behind Arbeloa at present, although there is no attempt to deny that pressure is mounting following the disappointing opening to the campaign.

The next fortnight could therefore prove crucial as Fulham attempt to halt their slide and give their manager the opportunity to restore confidence.

The upcoming meetings with Hull (home, on Saturday) and Coventry (away, October 24) provide an opportunity to do precisely that, although they also bring added pressure given the circumstances surrounding the team’s start.

TEAMtalk understands that agents and intermediaries have already made contact with Fulham to flag potential managerial options should the club decide that a change is required.

Those approaches have not developed into formal discussions, and there is no indication that the hierarchy have begun an active search for Arbeloa’s successor.

However, the fact that potential candidates are being put forward illustrates how quickly the situation could develop if results fail to improve.

Among the names understood to be held in high regard are former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford boss Thomas Frank and ex-Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna.

Frank has established a strong reputation in English football following his work at Brentford, where he helped build a competitive Premier League side with a clear identity and an effective approach to recruitment and player development.

McKenna, meanwhile, earned considerable recognition for his work at Ipswich, guiding the club through successive promotions from League One to the Premier League and demonstrating his ability to build a team capable of progressing through the divisions.

Both managers would offer different qualities should Fulham eventually decide to explore a change, although neither has been approached by the club as part of a formal process, according to the information we’ve been told.

For now, Arbeloa retains the backing of the hierarchy, but the coming matches are likely to shape the conversation surrounding his position.

Fulham cannot afford to allow their winless run to continue indefinitely, particularly with the pressure of a Premier League relegation battle already beginning to emerge.

Four points from the next two games would represent a step in the right direction and could provide Arbeloa with some breathing space. Anything less, however, would leave the club facing difficult questions about whether the current approach is capable of delivering the necessary improvement.

We understand that Arbeloa remains in charge for now, but the next two matches against Hull and Coventry could prove decisive, with Fulham targeting at least four points as pressure continues to build.

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