Fulham offer lifeline to Liverpool icon who’s pushing for January transfer, as Silva adds to attacking shortlist

Fulham could become the club to bring former Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino back to the Premier League this month, a report has claimed.

Firmino was among the abundance of players to move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 after reaching the end of his contract with Liverpool. His time with Al-Ahli has not been successful, though, since he has not scored in the 18 appearances since he fired in a hat-trick on his debut.

A number of players who were tempted to Saudi Arabia are already considering coming back to Europe. Given his struggles, Firmino could be one of them.

Reports have recently suggested he could return to the Premier League. Now, talkSPORT has narrowed down his potential destination, revealing Fulham as an interested party.

Fulham also lost a striker to a Saudi Pro League club in the summer, reluctantly selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal.

They plugged the gap by bringing in Raul Jimenez from Wolves, but could still have room for another centre-forward.

According to talkSPORT, it has led to them being offered the services of Firmino, who definitely wants to leave Al-Ahli just six months into his stint there.

The report claims Sheffield United were also interested in Firmino, but that was prior to the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom as manager and it is unclear if they are still in pursuit.

Firmino would have plenty of quality to offer back in the Premier League still. Even last season, he scored 11 goals in the top flight; among his Liverpool teammates, only Mohamed Salah scored more.

And for further context, Mitrovic was the only Fulham player (at the time) who bettered Firmino’s 2022-23 tally.

Al-Ahli still have Firmino under contract until 2026, so would be within their right to demand a decent transfer fee for the 32-year-old.

It is not yet clear how much Fulham would be willing to pay for Firmino if they are indeed interested in him.

They could end up reuniting him with a Liverpool teammate from last season if both deals fall into place, since Fulham have also been tipped to take Fabio Carvalho back on loan from the Reds after his spell with RB Leipzig was cut short.

Silva considers Silva as another Fulham target

Firmino is not the only attacker Fulham are considering this month. Elsewhere, FootballTransfers claims they are looking into a deal for Andre Silva (who is not related to Cottagers boss Marco Silva).

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from RB Leipzig. According to the report, though, he wants that deal to be terminated.

RB Leipzig have no intention of welcoming him back, so Silva would have to find a new club.

If FootballTransfers is to be believed, Fulham could be the takers. The website suggests they could take Silva on a short-term deal, without specifying if that would be a loan or permanent move.

