Exclusive: Fulham set to offer new deal to key player which could end move for Chelsea star

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Fulham are set to offer a new contract to star defender Tosin Adarabioyo, which will likely see them cool their interest in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Fulham are keen to settle their plans for the summer and hope to tie up a number of loose ends before the transfer window opens.

Several of their players are coming towards the end of their current deals and one man who they hope to find a resolution with is Adarabioyo.

The West London side have made a new bumper offer to the central defender and talks are advancing over a new contract to keep him at Craven Cottage.

The 26-year-old has been considering his options, but sources say the new offer on the table from Fulham is extremely good, and there is now growing confidence he will sign on and stay at the club..

There has been heavy interest in the services of Adarabioyo and a number of clubs in England and around Europe have sounded out the possibility of a pre-contract deal.

Marco Silva has been key in the push to keep Adarabioyo as he rates Adarabioyo very highly and has made it clear — both privately and publicly — he wants to keep hold of one of his key talents.

Sources state the Portuguese manager has spoken to the English defender and made him aware of his importance to the Cottagers.

Adarabioyo has established himself as an integral part of Fulham’s team since joining from Manchester City in 2020 and has played 14 times in the league this season after returning from injury in November.

Chalobah is open to leaving Chelsea for Fulham

This development has a knock-on effect for another defender based in West London — Chelsea’s 24-year-old centre back Chalobah.

Chalobah is on Fulham’s list of potential replacements for Adarabioyo, but sources reveal that a new deal for the former Man City man puts that move on ice.

The Chelsea defender is open to the move and there is a good relationship between the club and his family due to the fact his brother Nathaniel, who also helps with his representation, is a former Fulham player.

Chalobah has featured just five times for the Blues this season, having returned from a long-term hamstring injury last month.

The mood is now positive that Adarabioyo will sign a new long-term deal at Fulham and commit to spending next season at the club at least.

Nothing is done until the ink is dry on the contract, but the board and Marco Silva hope to have it wrapped up as soon as possible.

