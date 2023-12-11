Fulham line up Palhinha successor with Feyenoord star Quinten Timber now on Marco Silva radar

Quinten Timber is emerging as a transfer target for Fulham as we head into the new year, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Cottagers are set to make scouting checks on Feyenoord this week as the Dutch club head to Scotland to take on Celtic in the Champions League.

A handful of Premier League clubs are expected at the Celtic-Feyenoord game, with highly rated front man Santiago Gimenez the centre of attention as clubs including Tottenham and West Ham also have him on the radar.

Sources are indicating to us though that Fulham are also planning to have a presence at Celtic Park on Wednesday night, and while some focus of that trip will be to watch striker Gimenez, it is understood they also have a midfielder on the watchlist.

Timber is also going to be tracked as the 22-year-old is a combative central midfielder with high energy that could make him a good fit for the side.

Fulham are continuing to monitor potential targets so that the centre of the field does not become a weak point in their squad.

READ MORE: Palhinha makes intentions clear as Man Utd, Liverpool join Arsenal in £60m star pursuit

Fulham eyeing midfield reinforcements amid Palhinha uncertainty

The future of Palhinha, who came close to a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer, will once again be a talking point in January.

While contacts close to the club expect the 28-year-old Portugal international to stay until the summer, eyes are already turning to how the team might look over the next two years.

It is with that in mind that Fluminense midfielder Andre has emerged as a top target for Fulham – and there is strong hope over a transfer being completed this January.

The aim of such a deal would be to get him on board and slowly integrate him into the side in the hope that he can make a full impact next season.

The only slight fear around Andre right now is that good showings in the Club World Cup this month could yet lead to a hijack from a bigger club.

Liverpool are among the clubs linked with a move for the 22-year-old, with former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva recently urging Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Andre, whose contract is believed to contain an exit clause of £30million.

DON’T MISS: Palhinha makes intentions clear as Man Utd, Liverpool join Arsenal in £60m star pursuit