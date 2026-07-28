Fulham are stepping up their efforts to reunite new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa with two of the brightest talents at Real Madrid, though they could face complications by way of Jose Mourinho and Cesc Fabregas, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fulham are actively working on deals for the pair after Arbeloa made it clear during discussions over his appointment that strengthening ties with his former club could prove crucial to the club’s recruitment strategy this summer.

Arbeloa’s relationship with Madrid runs far deeper than his spell as first-team coach following Xabi Alonso’s departure.

The former Spain international spent several years working within Real’s academy and as head coach of Castilla, playing a significant role in the development of many of the club’s emerging stars – including Garcia and Palacios.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Fulham’s interest in both players, and we can now confirm negotiations are progressing.

However, neither transfer is straightforward.

Garcia has been attracting attention from across Europe for the past year and announced himself to a wider audience during Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign last summer.

The 22-year-old featured regularly for the first team last season, making 30 LaLiga appearances, although only nine came as starts.

Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce have both explored moves for the striker, but TEAMtalk understands Fulham are currently best placed to secure his signature – if Real agree to let him leave and that remains the biggest obstacle.

Returning Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has been impressed by Garcia during pre-season and believes he could play an important role within his squad this season.

Despite that confidence, sources indicate Garcia is eager to play regularly and is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu if it guarantees consistent first-team football.

Fulham are therefore continuing discussions with Madrid over a structure that could satisfy all parties.

TEAMtalk understands any agreement is likely to include a buy-back clause or other mechanisms allowing Real to retain long-term control over one of their most highly-rated academy graduates.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fulham want Real Madrid midfielder too

A similar arrangement is expected to be required for Palacios.

Fulham are also in talks over the gifted midfielder, with Real determined to protect their long-term interests should he move to Craven Cottage.

The biggest competition for Palacios comes from Italy. TEAMtalk can reveal that Cesc Fabregas has identified the youngster as one of Como’s priority targets this summer.

The Serie A side enjoy an outstanding relationship with Real Madrid following previous deals involving Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, and Fabregas is hoping those connections can once again work in Como’s favour.

Fulham, though, believe they hold an important advantage.

Sources say Arbeloa’s close relationship with Palacios, forged during their time together in Madrid’s academy system, could ultimately prove decisive.

The Spaniard has outlined a clear pathway for both players at Craven Cottage and is understood to be personally driving the club’s pursuit of the Real Madrid duo as he looks to stamp his identity on Fulham’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid sent ‘counter-offer’ to Vinicius Junior as Arsenal prepare first transfer bid