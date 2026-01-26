Fulham are determined to get a deal done for former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Leeds United also offered the chance to get a deal done for the South Korea international.

We understand that Fulham are pushing hard to win the race for Oh, with the Premier League side stepping up talks as they look to bolster their attacking options before the January transfer window closes.

Sources have told us that the Cottagers have moved into a strong position for the 24-year-old, but the London club are far from alone in the chase.

Sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace and Leeds United have also been sounded out about the 24‑year‑old, with intermediaries making it clear that the South Korean star is available and open to a Premier League switch.

Both Palace and Leeds are in the market for a striker.

Oh was on the books of Celtic from January 2023 until the summer of 2024, scoring 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants, before sealing a move to KRC Genk.

The striker’s form this campaign has reignited interest from England. Oh has produced nine goals in 19 starts, catching the eye of recruitment teams across the Premier League.

Fulham remain active on multiple fronts and are refusing to put all their efforts into one deal.

Alongside their pursuit of Oh, Fulham have re‑opened talks with PSV Eindhoven over American striker Ricardo Pepi, who has been on their radar since the start of the month.

The Cottagers are determined to land at least one new centre‑forward, but with competition growing for Oh and Pepi negotiations ongoing, the next few days could prove decisive.

