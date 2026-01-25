Fulham are closing in on the signing of the PSV striker

PSV Eindhoven are trying to negotiate around Fulham’s €32million attempt to buy striker Ricardo Pepi, as talks between the clubs continue, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The player’s head has been turned and clarification on the situation is expected quickly, especially with the winter window closing on February 2.

The Dutch side are wary of how they would replace Pepi at this stage of the season and ideally want a higher fee for the Fulham target.

However, they are also keen for any deal to be structured in a way that guarantees a significant portion of the fee is paid up front.

While PSV are not under immediate financial pressure to sell, there is a growing sense that Fulham are increasingly confident of getting the deal over the line.

The Eredivisie outfit are reviewing the proposed terms and conditions over the weekend, but Fulham are pushing for a swift breakthrough after assuring head coach Marco Silva that he will be fully backed in the transfer market.

More Fulham news: Liverpool back in for Robinson; Bobb signing blow

Liverpool are once again back on the trail of Fulham star Antonee Robinson and are preparing a fresh move to bring the left‑back to Anfield, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Fulham and Tottenham are facing the prospect of missing out on the signing of Oscar Bobb, with a knew report claiming that Newcastle United are now planning to raid Manchester City for the winger.

Finally, Harry Wilson’s contract situation at Fulham has come back into focus, with Everton and Leeds United both tracking the Wales international.

