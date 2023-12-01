Fulham wait for decision over Muniz future as January striker targets lined up

Fulham are poised to make a decision over the future of striker Rodrigo Muniz in January, with Championship clubs poised to move if he becomes available, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 22-year-old striker was on loan at Middlesbrough last season but returned to Fulham hoping to make an impact in the wake of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Al Hilal.

Opportunities have been few and far between though and interest is growing as Fulham weigh up their situation ahead of the January window.

Atletico Mineiro and Gremio both have an interest in him and explorations from his homeland have begun.

In England, Boro are not interested in taking him back following a loan spell last season but Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers are believed to hold some interest in the Brazilian forward.

Fulham are currently facing a big moment in their season as they decide on a striker signing of their own.

We have reported how the likes of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, Gent’s Gift Orban and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez have all shown up on their transfer radar.

And the latest information coming out of the club suggests no decision on Muniz will be made until a new striker is landed to replace him in the squad.

Fulham can not afford to be left short of options in attack, having already been short of goals this season. They have only scored 13 this season but had bagged 19 at the same stage last season.

More bad news for Fulham?

There could be more bad news for Fulham as they brace for reignited interest from Bayern Munich in Joao Palhinha next month. TEAMtalk revealed that the Premier League club are not willing to let Palhinha go on the cheap if Bayern attempt a January swoop.

There had been reports emerging from Germany that the Whites would be willing to part with the midfielder for less than the £57million fee discussed back in the summer window when a deal between the sides collapsed. However, sources have told TEAMtalk that this is just “PR talk” from the Munich side and Fulham have no intention of selling below the previously discussed value.

Palhinha remains interested in joining the German giants and his current club are aware of the temptation of joining the Bundesliga side, despite recently penning a contract extension until 2028. However, the conditions around a deal could be complicated and make a winter move unlikely.

The Cottagers have identifed Andre of Fluminese as a replacement for Palhinha but evidently their priority in the winter will be for a new attacker that will clear up the future of Muniz.

