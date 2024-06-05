Exclusive: Game over for Fulham star as contract talks collapse; Leeds, Everton lurk for free-transfer raid

Fulham attacker Bobby Decordova-Reid is set to leave the club on a free transfer after contract talks stalled, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

His current deal expires later this month, and sources say that Fulham have offered the former Bristol City man a new two-year contract.

However, those negotiations have failed to reach an agreement between parties and Decordova-Reid is ready to depart Craven Cottage and explore his options as a free agent.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a key man in Marco Silva’s side with his versatility seeing him play in numerous positions for the team.

Decordova-Reid is capable of playing anywhere in the forward positions as well as a right-back when required.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions for Fulham last season, chipping in with seven goals and four assists in the process.

Losing Decordova-Reid on a free transfer would come as another blow to Fulham after seeing Tosin Adarabioyo run down his contract to leave for free ahead of a move to Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, who joined Fulham in August 2019 on loan from Cardiff City, before the move was made permanent in January 2020, has made 209 appearances for the West London club.

Everton, Leeds keeping an eye on Fulham star

TEAMtalk understands that Decordova-Reid could be of interest to Everton and Leeds United this summer due to their financial situation and need to sign a new winger.

Everton have parted ways with Arnaut Danjuma following his underwhelming season-long loan from Villarreal and the Dutchman will need replacing.

They are also in talks with Leeds over another loan for Jack Harrison and are confident of getting a deal done, but could certainly do with more cover in that area.

As things stand, Dwight McNeil and youngster Lewis Dobbin are Sean Dyche’s only options in wide areas.

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell has already admitted that the club will have to focus on free transfers and loans this summer and therefore Decordova-Reid could be an option.

As for Leeds, they will likely be forced into the sale of both Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto this summer after failing to win promotion to the Premier League.

Jaidon Anthony has also returned to Bournemouth following his loan, leaving a void in Daniel Farke’s squad.

It will be interesting to see if Everton or Leeds launch a concrete offer for Decordova-Reid in the coming weeks. They are not the only clubs keeping tabs on his situation, however.

