Harry Wilson’s contract situation at Fulham has come back into focus as the Whites join the race to sign Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, and Everton and Leeds United are tracking the Welsh international.

There is a growing belief that Bobb would be viewed as a potential replacement for Adama Traore, who is expected to join West Ham United this month or, if not, will be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, sources have also raised concerns internally at Fulham over Wilson’s own future, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal, and his current contract expiring at the season’s end.

As my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 18, Everton and Leeds are monitoring Wilson’s situation closely – poised to strike should he become available.

Bailey understands Wilson could be tempted by a return to the north of England.

Wilson has had a new contract offer at Fulham on the table since November, but negotiations are understood to have slowed down as his representatives test the market to assess what opportunities may be available following an impressive run of form.

The winger has been one of the Cottagers’ standout performers this term, notching seven goals and four assists in 21 Premier League appearances so far, so it’s no surprise to see interest in him ramp up.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fulham hoping for Wilson breakthrough

While Wilson’s situation is uncertain, and Fulham are eager for him to put pen to paper on an extension soon, it is not believed he is actively pushing to leave Craven Cottage.

Sources confirm Wilson maintains a strong relationship with head coach Marco Silva, too.

The expectation within the club had been that an announcement on his new contract would be made this month.

But if no new deal comes to fruition, there will be no shortage of options available to Wilson come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Fulham are pushing to complete a deal for Man City star Bobb.

Reports yesterday stated that Fulham are closing in on a £35m deal to sign the winger. Tottenham are also interested, but it is Fulham who are leading the race, it’s claimed.

His arrival would come as a significant boost for Silva and his team but as mentioned, he is seen as a Traore replacement, rather than one for Wilson.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.