Inter Milan have emerged as admirers of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with sources indicating that the Nerazzurri and several other Serie A clubs are keeping a close eye on the Nigeria international during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre-back, who can also operate effectively at left-back, has been a cornerstone of Marco Silva’s side since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for a reported £19million.

Bassey‘s versatility, physical presence, and composure on the ball have made him indispensable at Craven Cottage, particularly as Fulham navigate a demanding Premier League campaign compounded by injuries and international commitments.

Currently away on duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations alongside club teammates Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, Bassey has missed recent fixtures, highlighting his importance to the team.

Fulham sources emphasise that the club have no desire to sanction a mid-season departure, viewing the former Rangers man as a key component of their defensive setup and long-term plans.

Inter‘s interest is understood to stem from their ongoing search for defensive reinforcements, with Christian Chivu’s side aiming to bolster depth amid a tight Scudetto race and Champions League commitments.

Other unnamed Serie A outfits are also believed to be tracking Bassey’s situation, attracted by his Premier League experience and international pedigree.

However, any potential move appears more likely in the summer rather than this month. Fulham, sitting comfortably in mid-table and pushing for European qualification, are reluctant to weaken their squad during a crucial period. Bassey’s contract runs until 2027, with the club holding an option for an additional year, giving them strong negotiating power.

The player’s impressive form last season, where he was named Fulham’s Player of the Year, has only heightened his profile across Europe.

His ability to contribute in build-up play aligns well with the tactical demands of top Italian sides, but Fulham’s stance remains firm: Bassey is not for sale in January.

As the transfer window progresses, Inter and their Serie A rivals may test Fulham’s resolve, but for now, the London club are focused on retaining their star defender through the second half of the season.

