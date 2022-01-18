Fulham join race with Brentford for former Tottenham star

By Albert Pearson

Fulham have held talks with free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen, per a report.

The Danish international is a free agent following the termination of his contract at Inter Milan last month. Eriksen swapped north London for Milan two years ago, with Inter paying just shy of £17million for his services. He was part of the Inter side that famously won their first Serie A title in 11 years.

According to 90min, Fulham have now joined the race to sign the former Premier League star. The Championship league leaders have now held talks in an attempt to lure Eriksen to Craven Cottage.

A return back to England is looking more likely than ever for Eriksen. Brentford have been heavily linked with a move and are said to be leading the race. Fellow London club Crystal Palace have also been mentioned to have shown an interest.

The Danish star struggled to find his form in the Serie A, often finding himself left on the bench.

The former Spurs midfielder made headlines during his nation’s efforts in the Euro 2020 summer tournament. Denmark’s captain went into cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening group stage match against Finland.

This led to the eventual release from his contract with Inter Milan. Eriksen and the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract because he had to have an internal defibrillator fitted, which goes against Serie A rules.

Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that a move back to England is on the cards as he looks to rediscover his form.

Silva keen to keep Mawson

Alfie Mawson has been attracting interest from Birmingham City in recent weeks. This is due to his contract being set to expire this summer.

However, according to reports from HammyEnd, Fulham boss Marco Silva is keen to keep Mawson as part of his first team squad.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Silva stated: “Alfie is our player. We will keep our player I hope.

“We have four central defenders, plus Terence Kongolo, who, as you know, we are trying to find a solution for him to go on loan.

