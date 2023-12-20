Liverpool allow Fulham to complete fantastic January coup with ‘agreement in principle’ reached

Liverpool have stepped aside in the race to sign a Brazilian midfielder who is now on course to join Fulham, and the transfer fee involved has been revealed by a report.

The Reds oversaw a sweeping midfield rebuild over the summer in an attempt to revamp the weakest element of their side. Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita all departed.

Taking their places were Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, given Endo is the only specialist holding midfielder and Liverpool bid £110m for Moises Caicedo, there remains a feeling of unfinished business.

Aside from lodging bids for Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool also tabled an offer for Fluminense battler Andre.

However, Fluminense were determined to retain Andre’s services while going for glory in the Copa Libertadores.

Their resistance to a sale since proved wise, with Fluminense going on to lift their first ever Libertadores title when sinking Argentine giant Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra time on November 4.

Liverpool’s admiration of Andre has not subsided and the club had been strongly tipped to reignite their interest in January.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Reds are content to miss out on Andre a second time, with Fulham the ones who’ve now struck an agreement in principle to sign the Brazilian.

Fulham to pay £20m-plus; Palhinha ramifications made clear

talkSPORT state Andre, 22, is ‘expected to join Fulham’ in what is labelled a ‘massive coup’ for the Cottagers.

Fulham reportedly have an ‘agreement in principle’ in place and will pay Fluminense a fee ‘in excess’ of £20m.

Andre is in line to join the London club in January and his arrival is not dependant on selling Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese will be one of the most in-demand midfielders next month and Bayern Munich are expected to revive their interest after coming within a whisker of signing Palhinha in a £60m move last summer.

Nonetheless, talkSPORT clarify Andre can be signed without first having to sell Palhinha. But in the event Palhinha does leave, Marco Silva will have a direct replacement on his hands and the fee will be taken care of through the Palhinha profits.

Andre recently stressed his dream move is joining a Premier League side, though has one final ambition at Fluminense.

“I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there one day,” said Andre. “I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup.

“But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Fluminense will square off against Manchester City in the Club World Cup final on Saturday. Andre was named man of the match when helping his side advance past Egyptian outfit Al Ahly at the semi-final stage.

The final may well prove to his his last appearance for Fluminense, with a winter window switch to Fulham seemingly lined up.

