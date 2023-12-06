Long-term Fulham target Patrick Wimmer rocked by ankle injury putting move away from Wolfsburg in jeopardy

Fulham’s hopes of signing long-term target Patrick Wimmer have suffered a blow after the Wolfsburg winger sustained an ankle injury, TEAMtalk can reveal.

One of Europe’s best young talents, Wimmer has been hit by a long-term injury that has put a halt to talk of a big move away from the Bundesliga club this January.

A number of clubs have turned their attention to alternative targets after the news that Wimmer will be out for a sustained period due to an ankle injury picked up earlier this season.

Wolfsburg had hoped the damage would not be too significant but the winger has had to undergo surgery, putting any move on the backburner and potentially forcing him to miss the majority of the current season.

The 22-year-old had been a long-term target for Fulham and is a key figure in the Austrian national side, who will compete at next summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Appearing in the Euro 2024 tournament is the main focus of the wide man as he aims to be at peak condition to help his side out of a tough group containing France and the Netherlands.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool to launch mega bid for Inter star who can fix Klopp problem; Man Utd to spend ‘real fortune’ on season-saving signing

Wolfsburg seeking £25m for Fulham target Patrick Wimmer

Wolfsburg are keen to hold on to Wimmer, whose performances since arriving at the Volkswagen Arena last year have seen him emerge as a fan favourite, but sources at the club expect bids in summer.

The Bundesliga side bought Wimmer from Armenia Bielefeld in a deal worth only £5million in 2022, but will likely receive a huge profit from any potential sale in the summer.

Wolfsburg are in a good position as they have tied down Wimmer to a deal until 2027 with sources indicating that there is no release clause included in his current deal, meaning Wolfsburg can set the price they believe he is worth.

Some close to the club state that Wolfsburg will be looking for £25million if they are to consider sanctioning the sale of their star man, who contributed with four goals and six assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Now though, recovery is the focus for Wimmer but the plan is for him to be a name that clubs around Europe have on their list after the Euros next year.

Fulham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table having won just one of their last five games.

Marco Silva’s side host Nottingham Forest – just one place and two points behind Fulham – at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

DON’T MISS: Daring Fulham raid on Chelsea paves way for Man Utd to complete deadly striker signing