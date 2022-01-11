Fulham boss Marco Silva ready to let stalwart leave in January

By Kieran Lawler

Fulham manager Marco Silva looks set to actively search for a loan exit for Terence Kongolo, per a report.

The Dutch defender joined Fulham from Huddersfield during the 2020/21 season. However, but he hasn’t been seen under new manager Marco Silva. Now the Cottagers boss views loaning out Kongolo as a ‘very good solution’, according to Football League World.

The former Monaco defender suffered a knee injury at the back end of the 2020/21 season that required surgery. His lack of fitness, due to the knee injury, has kept Kongolo out of any matchday squad’s this season.

Silva wants to keep fellow defenders Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector. Meaning, his chances of breaking into the first team are extremely slim.

Fulham’s manager spoke on the 27-year-old’s lack of game time this season and his desire to find a loan.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “You haven’t seen Terence because he wasn’t in the condition, that’s the main thing.

“One thing is to train, the other is to be in condition to compete at a high level, at a high intensity.

“Kongolo, wasn’t and is still not, in this condition. He needs to play more. He needs to play games.

“A loan option would be a very good solution for him, because he’s a player that we believe has the quality and needs to play more games and go somewhere where he can play.”

Kongolo’s current contract with the Cottagers runs through 2024. So, whilst a permanent move isn’t completely impossible, he looks set to be finding a club on loan in January.

Knockaert could be next to leave

Fulham are reportedly ready to hear offers for Anthony Knockaert.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has struggled for game time under Marco Silva. He has only played 21 minutes of Championship football this season, and he was left out of Fulham’s FA Cup squad when they faced Bristol City this past weekend.

Knockaert spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, and he doesn’t appear to be a part of the long-term plans at Craven Cottage.

Silva admitted he will oversee a few exits in January, saying: “We have a big, big squad and there is the possibility of some players leaving the football club, even in a Covid situation where we have a lot of games in a row.”

