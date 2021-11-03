Fulham manager Marco Silva has expressed how his side are “achieving important things” after demolishing Blackburn 7-0 at Ewood Park.

Braces from Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic increased their winning run to five matches. As young Blackburn defender Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off in the first half, Fulham drastically pounced after the break. The result means Silva’s men have scored 11 goals in their last two away outings – conceding zero goals.

The Cottagers are now just two points away from league leaders Bournemouth after their unbeaten run ended at the hands of Preston – losing 2-1.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Silva said: “Fantastic night for us just from what we’ve done here.

“We showed fantastic winning mentality, to be honest.

“Congratulations to our players, they did everything what we asked.

“We have to keep momentum because we are achieving important things.”

Despite heading into the break 2-0 to the good, Fulham’s boss wasn’t letting his side take their foot off the gas.

“Going into half-time, with the score and the result in our hands with one player more, I told our players we have to respect them but we have to keep the same intensity, the same pace, the same mentality as well,” said Silva.

“We have to keep controlling the game, if you can with the ball and don’t give nothing to the opponents side.”

Over the last five Championship games, Fulham have averaged four goals. They’ve also tightened up their backline, securing four straight clean sheets.

Silva added: “The numbers are there, it’s fantastic.

“It’s really important for me to keep the right balance, to keep our defensive organisation because it’s something that in the beginning of the season we conceded more than normal for me.

Fulham travel to Peterborough on Saturday where they’ll be looking to make it seven victories from their last eight league games.

Marco Silva eager for more goals

Despite battering Blackburn 7-0, Marco Silva wants more from his wingers and attacking midfielders.

Harry Wilson scored his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign along with Neeskens Kebano, who thanks to a brace, has three for the season.

Wilson, who signed for Fulham from Liverpool in the summer, was a thorn in Blackburn’s defence all evening, but his boss still hopes for more.

Silva said: “Normally my teams, the wingers, they score goals, the way I like to play they should arrive in the right spots.

“Even my offensive midfielders like Bobby, who played tonight and like Fabio (Carvalho), who scored at the beginning of the season as well, they should score more.

“It’s important for players like Harry, Kebano, Bobby Reid they score and of course Rodrigo.”

Reid has only managed two goals from 15 league games but is proving to be a key part of Silva’s side because of his creativity and attacking threat.

Rodrigo Muniz replaced the in-form Mitrovic in the second half and managed to also score a brace. It’s a fantastic option for Silva because, despite Muniz playing second fiddle to the Serbian, he’s certainly making an impact when he gets his chance.

